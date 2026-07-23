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News Fedorov’s resignation
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I offered Fedorov several posts, - Zelenskyy

What posts did Zelenskyy offer Fedorov?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov several posts.

The head of state made this announcement during a press conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I have offered him several posts; the latest one – without going into the details of all our meetings – is Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Military Innovation," he said.

Read more: Rally in support of Fedorov continues in Ukrainian cities for seventh day. PHOTOS

The new Cabinet and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Fedorov’s resignation

  • On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
  • On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
  • On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
  • Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
  • On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Martin paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9435) Mykhailo Fedorov (425)
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