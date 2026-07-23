I offered Fedorov several posts, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov several posts.

The head of state made this announcement during a press conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I have offered him several posts; the latest one – without going into the details of all our meetings – is Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Military Innovation," he said.

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