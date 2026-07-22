Rally in support of Fedorov continues in Ukrainian cities for seventh day. PHOTOS

On the evening of 22 July, people in a number of Ukrainian cities took to the streets for the seventh consecutive day in support of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Suspilne’.

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A week of protests

Protests are currently continuing in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Uzhhorod.

Participants carried placards reading: "Bring Fedorov back. It is time to work, not reshuffle!", "Bring Fedorov back!", "Mr President, step on it! Fedorov for Defence Minister", and "The Armed Forces of Ukraine are at war with no holidays. Parliament — get to work!"

In addition to demands that Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister, protesters also called for reforms to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the appointment of a veteran as minister for veterans affairs.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Read more: "Authorities must hear us": Veteran Koziatynskyi calls for new protests demanding Fedorov’s return to Defence Ministry

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Arakhamiia co-authored decision to dismiss Fedorov – Shabunin