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Arakhamiia co-authored decision to dismiss Fedorov – Shabunin
Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, said that Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia was directly involved in Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as Defence Minister.
Shabunin wrote this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Arakhamiia co-authored Fedorov’s dismissal
"Arakhamia co-authored Fedorov’s dismissal. Let there be no doubt about that. He was not merely carrying out Zelenskyy’s will (He bears the greatest responsibility) but was a co-author of the decision. Do I need to explain what motives guided Davyd Heorhiiovych?" the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center wrote.
- Earlier, Mykhailo Tkach, head of investigations at Ukrainska Pravda, said that former Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak and Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, had supported the idea of dismissing former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi in his place.
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