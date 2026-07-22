Arakhamiia co-authored decision to dismiss Fedorov – Shabunin

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, said that Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia was directly involved in Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as Defence Minister.

Shabunin wrote this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Arakhamiia co-authored Fedorov’s dismissal

"Arakhamia co-authored Fedorov’s dismissal. Let there be no doubt about that. He was not merely carrying out Zelenskyy’s will (He bears the greatest responsibility) but was a co-author of the decision. Do I need to explain what motives guided Davyd Heorhiiovych?" the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center wrote.

Earlier, Mykhailo Tkach, head of investigations at Ukrainska Pravda, said that former Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak and Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, had supported the idea of dismissing former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

See more: Protest calling for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s dismissal continues in Kyiv for sixth day. VIDEO+PHOTOS

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Yermak and "Servant of People" Arakhamiia backed Fedorov’s dismissal – journalist Tkach