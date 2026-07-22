"Authorities must hear us": Veteran Koziatynskyi calls for new protests demanding Fedorov’s return to Defence Ministry
Armed Forces of Ukraine veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi said that protests in Kyiv would continue following Oleksandr Syrskyi’s dismissal, as the public’s second key demand remains Mykhailo Fedorov’s reinstatement as Ukraine’s Defence Minister.
The organiser of the Kyiv protests in support of Fedorov announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Syrskyi’s dismissal and Drapatyi’s appointment
Koziatynskyi said that Oleksandr Syrskyi’s dismissal as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had "eliminated the conflict" between the Defence Ministry and the General Staff, and therefore he saw no reason not to reinstate Fedorov.
"Yesterday marked a historic event: Oleksandr Syrskyi was dismissed as Commander-in-Chief. Mykhailo Drapatyi replaced him […] At the same time, we must not forget the protest’s second demand — to reinstate Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister. The Ministry needs reforms," he wrote.
Open-ended protest from July 24
The Armed Forces of Ukraine veteran urged people to do "everything possible to ensure that the authorities hear and meet all of society’s demands."
The next rally was announced for 8:00 p.m. on July 24 at Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv and in the central squares of other cities.
Koziatynskyi described the protest as open-ended and said that people would take to the streets every day and "remain for as many days as necessary until the authorities listen." He added that he had already notified the Kyiv City State Administration of the July 24 protest.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi in his place.
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