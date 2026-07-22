"Authorities must hear us": Veteran Koziatynskyi calls for new protests demanding Fedorov’s return to Defence Ministry

Armed Forces of Ukraine veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi said that protests in Kyiv would continue following Oleksandr Syrskyi’s dismissal, as the public’s second key demand remains Mykhailo Fedorov’s reinstatement as Ukraine’s Defence Minister.

The organiser of the Kyiv protests in support of Fedorov announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Syrskyi’s dismissal and Drapatyi’s appointment

Koziatynskyi said that Oleksandr Syrskyi’s dismissal as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had "eliminated the conflict" between the Defence Ministry and the General Staff, and therefore he saw no reason not to reinstate Fedorov.

"Yesterday marked a historic event: Oleksandr Syrskyi was dismissed as Commander-in-Chief. Mykhailo Drapatyi replaced him […] At the same time, we must not forget the protest’s second demand — to reinstate Mykhailo Fedorov as Defence Minister. The Ministry needs reforms," he wrote.

Read more: Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov and Budanov most, - "Rating" poll

Open-ended protest from July 24

The Armed Forces of Ukraine veteran urged people to do "everything possible to ensure that the authorities hear and meet all of society’s demands."

The next rally was announced for 8:00 p.m. on July 24 at Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv and in the central squares of other cities.

Koziatynskyi described the protest as open-ended and said that people would take to the streets every day and "remain for as many days as necessary until the authorities listen." He added that he had already notified the Kyiv City State Administration of the July 24 protest.

Read more: Protest calling for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s dismissal continues in Kyiv for sixth day. VIDEO+PHOTOS





New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Fedorov was offered new government post focused on developing country’s technology sector, – Zelenskyy