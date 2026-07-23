Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Martin paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

The president announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The leaders walked along the Wall of Remembrance near St Michael’s Cathedral and paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

Commemoration

"We appreciate Ireland’s unwavering respect for our people. Today, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin began his visit to Ukraine by paying tribute to our fallen soldiers. Similarly, Ireland began its Presidency of the Council of the EU by paying tribute to those who are defending the whole of Europe today, and to the Ukrainian people. We thank Ireland for this solidarity with Ukraine and our people.

Eternal honour to all our defenders, men and women, who gave their lives in the fight for our country, for the Ukrainian people and for the preservation of Europe’s security. May their memory live on," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Work begins on creating Pantheon of prominent Ukrainians, Zelenskyy says

Background

It was previously reported that Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin had arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. He will hold a series of meetings with Ukraine’s leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Speaker of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.