Irish Prime Minister Martin arrives in Kyiv: meetings with Zelenskyy and Stefanchuk are scheduled

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. The head of government of the country currently holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union will hold a series of meetings with Ukrainian leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Speaker of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Irish Examiner.

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The main topics will be the negotiation process regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the implementation of domestic reforms.

In addition, the Irish Prime Minister will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, who took office last week.

Assessing the aftermath of Russian attacks

The itinerary also includes visits to civilian areas of Kyiv that have been affected by the latest Russian strikes.

Martin will meet with representatives of international organizations and charitable foundations that, with financial support from Ireland, are assisting people affected by the Russian attacks. A meeting with representatives of the Irish community in the Ukrainian capital is also planned.

Support for Ukraine is among the priorities of Ireland’s EU presidency

Ahead of the visit, Micheál Martin stated that his trip is taking place at the start of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU and is intended to reaffirm the unwavering solidarity of Ireland and the entire European Union with Ukraine.

According to him, despite more than four years of full-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine continues to demonstrate resilience and courage, especially amid intensifying attacks on Kyiv and other regions of the country.

The Irish Prime Minister emphasized that support for Ukraine remains one of the key priorities of Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council. He added that the visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and the Ukrainian government’s most pressing needs in person with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

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