Work begins on creating Pantheon of prominent Ukrainians, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 22 April that work has begun on creating a Pantheon of prominent Ukrainians — a space of national remembrance intended to bring together the memorialisation of key figures in Ukraine’s state-building and contribute to the values-based consolidation of society.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the president’s statement.

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According to him, the scope of the task is "extremely large" and requires the involvement of various state institutions and diplomatic contacts with many of Ukraine’s partners.

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Zelenskyy explained that this concerns bringing back to Ukraine historical figures who have "fundamental significance for the formation of Ukrainian national consciousness and for our state-building."

It also concerns the dignified memorialisation of various stages of history and the creation of a place for the values-based consolidation of the people.

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"We must create a special place for the values-based consolidation of the Ukrainian people, one that will certainly matter to future generations of Ukrainians and preserve the memory of the generations of Ukrainians who created our culture and our state," the president stressed.

It should be recalled that in 2023, a petition was launched asking Zelenskyy to create a National Pantheon of Heroes of Ukraine on the grounds of Askold’s Grave Park in Kyiv.

To read about whose graves should be moved to the National Pantheon, see Censor.NET’s 2017 article: Bandera supporters, Melnyk supporters, Skoropadskyi, Petliura, creators of the Ukrainian army should be in the National Pantheon, says Institute of National Remembrance researcher Pavlo Podobied