There were no interventions in railway infrastructure in center of Kyiv - "UZ" denied information on social networks
As of now, there have been no strikes on the railway infrastructure in the center of Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of "Ukrzaliznytsia."
Official Information
"Please rely only on information from Ukrzaliznytsia's official channels," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.
Social media posts mentioned a drone flying over the train station and several strikes on railway infrastructure near the station.
What happened before that?
Earlier reports indicated that a missile strike had hit a high-rise building and damaged a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi District, while in the Holosiivskyi District, a fire broke out near an educational institution.
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