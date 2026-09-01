Russia launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv’s railway infrastructure: seven people were killed

On the night of August 31, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. The enemy deliberately targeted a railway depot and other railway infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, the head of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

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Seven people were killed in the strike, six of whom were railroad workers. Another employee was injured and is in the hospital.

Representatives of the railroad industry reported on the consequences of the attack.

Six of the deceased were railroad workers

According to company representatives, seven people were killed during the Russian strike. Six of them were railroad workers.

Another employee was injured. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

Dozens of employees managed to escape by taking shelter.

"But all of this pales in comparison to the terrible loss of our colleagues," noted railway representatives.

The attack caused significant damage

Significant damage was recorded at the site of the strike. In particular, one of the workshops was completely destroyed.

A number of fires also broke out after the strike. Rescue workers continue to work to extinguish them.

Due to the aftermath of the attack, traffic on two railway sections was temporarily restricted. It was later restored.

Railway workers continue to work at the site and are helping the victims recover from the attack.

Read more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv: 8 people killed and further 5 injured, including 3 children. PHOTOS