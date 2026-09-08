Russians attack Kyiv region with drones: deaths and injuries reported

Two people were killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv region. In Bucha district, a UAV strike caused a fire at a warehouse facility, which has since been extinguished.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

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"Unfortunately, two people were killed and three injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv region," he reported.

In Bucha district, a fire broke out at a warehouse facility following a UAV attack. It has already been extinguished. A vehicle was also damaged.

The injured have been hospitalized in local hospitals. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Rescue workers extinguished large-scale fire at infrastructure facility in Kyiv region following Russian attack. PHOTOS

"Rescuers and all relevant services are working at the scene. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed," Tkachenko added.