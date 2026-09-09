Investigation completed into 10 Russian military personnel involved in drone attacks on civilians in Kherson region

Prosecutors from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against 10 Russian military personnel accused of carrying out systematic drone attacks on civilians in the right-bank region of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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These are servicemen of the 404th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Territorial Forces of the "Dnieper" Military Group of the Russian Armed Forces.

Previously, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that they had been identified and found to be involved in drone attacks on residents of the Kherson region.

According to the investigation, throughout 2025, while in the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, they launched drones toward the right bank of the region.

Operators monitored people in real time via UAV cameras, selected targets, and carried out strikes. The attacks involved drones capable of dropping munitions and FPV kamikaze drones, including those controlled via fiber-optic cable. Fragmentation-high-explosive warheads, homemade explosive devices, and incendiary devices were used.

Among the documented incidents are attacks on a man and a woman on one of Kherson’s main streets, the throwing of an explosive device at a man walking his dogs, and damage to civilian vehicles.

Medical personnel and rescue workers were repeatedly targeted. In particular, one soldier twice attacked State Emergency Service rescue workers who had arrived to deal with the aftermath of previous shelling.

There were also reports of munitions being dropped near the city clinical hospital and ambulances bearing the appropriate medical markings. Drivers, pedestrians, medical personnel, and rescue workers were injured as a result of the attacks. They sustained burns, barotrauma, fractures, and shrapnel wounds, including injuries that posed an immediate threat to their lives.