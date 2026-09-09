Covert mobilisation: hundreds of thousands of Russians are being issued with ’summonses’ at military registration offices, - Moscow Times

Russian citizens are receiving ‘mobilisation orders’ en masse at military registration and enlistment offices. This will enable Russia to urgently summon hundreds of thousands of men to assembly points.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing The Moscow Times.

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Details

The so-called ‘mobilisation orders’ in the Russian Federation mean that men receive summonses to ‘verify their details’ and update the military registration records.

Several hundred thousand Russians may have had a ‘notice’ attached to their military service cards, obliging them to report to an assembly point in the event of mobilisation, the publication reports.

Military registration offices had issued mobilisation orders before, but in 2026 this practice became widespread.

A summons from the military registration and enlistment office to ‘verify details’ does not mean that these people will necessarily be mobilised, conscripted or sent to the front, the publication reports. However, if mobilisation begins, this will help the authorities to quickly recruit the necessary personnel.

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