Sochi was attacked by maritime drones: explosions were heard in the city and fires broke out. VIDEO

On the evening of 9 September and during the night of 9–10 September, the Russian city of Sochi came under attack from drones. A series of powerful explosions rocked the city, and a fire broke out following one of the strikes. The Russian authorities have reported casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian media, local Telegram channels and monitoring sources.

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At around 10.00 pm, reports began to emerge of powerful explosions in the port area of Sochi. Monitoring channels reported an attack by maritime drones on port infrastructure.

Videos have appeared online in which explosions can be heard and bright flashes seen. A fire broke out near the seafront following one of the strikes.

Sochi’s mayor, Andrey Proshunin, urged residents to take shelter and stay away from the seafront. Due to the threat, people were also evacuated from concert venues located near the port.

The Russian operational headquarters for the Krasnodar Krai later confirmed the drone attack. They reported a fire on the seafront and damage to the beach infrastructure and the surrounding area.

Initially, local authorities reported one casualty. The number of injured in Sochi subsequently rose to eight.

Russian authorities provided further details on the nature of the damage and the consequences of the attack throughout the night.

Following the strikes in Sochi, a concert by Russian singer Tatyana Bulanova, which was taking place near the port, had to be halted urgently. The audience and the singer’s crew were evacuated due to the threat of attack.

Watch more: Marine drones attacked Sochi: explosions were heard and fire broke out. VIDEO