Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one dead and 11 wounded

In the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. Russian troops struck the regions with drones, artillery, aircraft, and aerial bombs.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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In Zaporizhzhia: One Dead and Three Injured

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 989 strikes on 53 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

The Russian army carried out 20 airstrikes on populated areas in the region.

In addition, 790 attacks by drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, were recorded. Among the targets were Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Balabine, Orikhiv, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Pavlivka, Plavni, Huliaipilske, and other settlements.

Russian troops fired multiple rocket launchers twice in Primorske.

Another 177 artillery strikes hit Rychne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Stepnohirsk, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novopavlivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Hulyaypilskyi, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and other settlements.

According to regional authorities, 66 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, vehicles, and outbuildings.

Eight people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, eight people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. Throughout the night and morning of September 10, the enemy attacked three districts in the region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Five people were injured in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, an apartment building and private homes were damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

Five people were injured. Two of the injured are in the hospital.

A 43-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 61, will receive outpatient treatment.

Three people were injured in the Nikopol region

Russian troops attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marhanet, and Pokrovsk.

As a result of the shelling, a high school, apartment buildings, and a private home were damaged.

Three people were injured. A 60-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition. Another victim will receive outpatient treatment.

A fire broke out in the Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka district came under attack. The attack caused a fire there.

The consequences of the Russian strikes on the region are still being assessed.