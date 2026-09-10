Makhachkala commercial seaport attacked. Three ships confirmed damaged in Novorossiysk

On the night of September 10, defense forces struck the "Makhachkala Sea Trade Port."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A fire was reported on the facility's grounds following the strike. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

What is known about the Makhachkala Commercial Seaport?

It is the Russian Federation's only ice-free, deep-water port on the Caspian Sea and an important transportation and logistics hub.

"The port plays a key role in the Russia–Iran logistics corridor through the Caspian Sea, which is used to circumvent Western sanctions. Military supplies are transported in both directions along this route: from Iran to Russia—components and Shahed-type strike UAVs; from Russia to Iran—explosives, drone components, and ammunition. "A base of the Russian Caspian Flotilla is stationed near the port," the statement reads.

See more: Defence Forces struck oil refinery in Yamalo-Nenets region and port in Dagestan, – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

The Strike on Novorossiysk on September 9

Details regarding the attack on Novorossiysk have also been clarified.

It has been confirmed that on September 9, 2026, fuel oil storage facilities in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, were struck, as well as at least three enemy ships: the small naval minesweeper "Zhelezniakov," the frigate "Admiral Essen," and the Project 11711 large landing ship "Pyotr Morgunov."