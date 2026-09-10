About 120 assault groups have been formed by occupiers near Orikhiv: situation is difficult, but controlled, - 65th SMB

Russian troops continue their attempts to capture Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; specifically, the occupiers have formed about 120 assault groups in this sector.

Serhiy Skibchik, press officer for the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Velykyi Lug" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces, spoke about this on television, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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The situation is difficult, but under control

As noted, the situation in the Orihiv sector is difficult but under control. The line of contact has not changed.

"The only thing that has changed is the expanded security zone; it has grown significantly, and it is affecting our logistics. Orikhiv is under our control, and the enemy’s sporadic attempts to infiltrate the city result only in us having to call in additional forces and equipment from neighboring assault units to eliminate them," the press officer said.

The enemy has assembled 120 assault groups

According to him, as of now, the enemy is unable to mass troops on a large scale in the vicinity of Orikhiv and disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector. However, the occupiers have formed about 120 assault groups. He clarified that these groups consist of forces from the Russian Federation’s 58th Combined Arms Army, specifically the 19th and 42nd Motorized Rifle Divisions.

"It must be said that these groups consist of assault troops trained from the 98th Airborne Division and the 7th, 11th, and 104th Airborne Assault Brigades. This is a significant force. The enemy has assembled about 150,000 troops, but that’s not enough to claim success," Skibchik emphasized.

At the same time, he added that, taking advantage of poor weather conditions and an expanded skid zone, the enemy is able to gather in basements from time to time, but Ukrainian Armed Forces units are identifying these enemy groups and eliminating them.