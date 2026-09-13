Massive attack on Odesa region: rescue services have dealt with aftermath; 24 people were injured, including two children. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Odesa region, rescue workers have dealt with the aftermath of yet another large-scale Russian attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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It is reported that 24 people were injured, including two children

As a result of the enemy strikes on Odesa and the region, multi-storey residential buildings, warehouses and outbuildings, as well as a car service centre, were damaged.

In one of the residential blocks, the façade and windows were damaged, and flats were destroyed. At another address, a further four residential blocks were damaged, where a minor fire broke out, which was extinguished by the emergency services.

In addition, large-scale fires broke out in warehouse premises.

Over 120 firefighters were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

See more: Russia attacked search-and-rescue tug ’Sapphire’ in port in Odesa region. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack















