Russia attacked search-and-rescue tug ’Sapphire’ in port in Odesa region. PHOTOS

Russia has once again attacked civilian shipping in the Odesa region, resulting in damage to a search-and-rescue tugboat.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that the maritime search-and-rescue tug ‘Sapphire’ was damaged in one of the ports in the Odesa region as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs. The vessel was clearly marked in accordance with the requirements of international maritime conventions.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

"The particular cynicism lies in the fact that the strike was directed at a civilian SAR (Search and Rescue) vessel, which performs exclusively civilian functions," the ministry added.

See more: Missile strike on high-rise block in Odesa: death toll rises to two, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

A threat to the safety of international shipping

It is emphasised that this is yet another gross violation by Russia of the norms of international humanitarian and maritime law. Civilian vessels, port infrastructure and rescue services cannot be legitimate military targets.

"Such attacks are not ‘collateral damage’ nor are they accidental. These are systematic strikes that pose a direct threat to the lives of seafarers, rescue workers and port staff, as well as to the safety of international shipping… Russia must be unequivocally condemned for its systematic attacks on Ukraine’s civilian shipping and port infrastructure. Such crimes cannot go unpunished," the statement reads.

It is also reported that Ukraine is documenting all the circumstances and evidence of this crime and will inform the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and international partners, demanding an appropriate response.

Consequences of the attack





