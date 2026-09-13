Missile strike on high-rise block in Odesa: death toll rises to two, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

The death toll from the 12 September missile strike on a high-rise block in Odesa has risen.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

During rescue and search operations at the high-rise block damaged by the enemy yesterday morning, rescuers discovered the body of another person.

This brings the death toll from that attack to two.

A further 26 people were injured at the scene, including one child.

It is reported that rescue operations at the 25-storey building have been completed.

The State Emergency Service reported that emergency services managed to rescue seven people, including two children.

Read more: Enemy has struck Odesa again: infrastructure has been damaged

New attack

Lysak said that the enemy attacked Odesa again during the night. A high-rise block, private houses, a car, two educational institutions and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The full extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The air raid alert is still in force. Stay in safe places," he added.

Read more: In Odesa, TCR serviceman was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and torture

Emergency rescue operations in a high-rise building











What led up to it