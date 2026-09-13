Missile strike on high-rise block in Odesa: death toll rises to two, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS
The death toll from the 12 September missile strike on a high-rise block in Odesa has risen.
This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
During rescue and search operations at the high-rise block damaged by the enemy yesterday morning, rescuers discovered the body of another person.
This brings the death toll from that attack to two.
A further 26 people were injured at the scene, including one child.
It is reported that rescue operations at the 25-storey building have been completed.
The State Emergency Service reported that emergency services managed to rescue seven people, including two children.
New attack
Lysak said that the enemy attacked Odesa again during the night. A high-rise block, private houses, a car, two educational institutions and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
The full extent of the damage is being assessed.
"The air raid alert is still in force. Stay in safe places," he added.
Emergency rescue operations in a high-rise building
What led up to it
- As a reminder, in the early hours of 12 September, the enemy attacked Odesa with missiles. A high-rise residential building was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Twenty-eight people were reported injured, including two children: a five-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy.
- It later emerged that a body had been found whilst clearing the rubble of the damaged high-rise building.
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