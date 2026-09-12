Missile strike on Odesa: high-rise building damaged, 16 injured, including a five-month-old baby (updated). PHOTOS

In the early hours of 12 September, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. A high-rise residential block was damaged as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The number of casualties in the building damaged by the enemy in Odesa has risen to six," the statement reads.

Lysak noted that all of them had been taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

The relevant services are working at the scene. Operational headquarters have been set up to assist those affected.

According to local Telegram channels, a residential complex in Arkadia was hit by the attack.

As of 7:48 a.m., the number of people injured had risen to 12.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Regional Military Administration, later reported that 16 people had been injured as a result of the Russian strike in Odesa, including a five-month-old infant. At least six people have been hospitalized, including the infant. In

The necessary assistance is being provided. Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the sites of the strikes..

Read more: Russians attack civilian tugboat in Odesa region: Two Azerbaijani citizens killed, two more hospitalised

Consequences of the attack











See more: One person has died and others have been injured in Odesa following morning attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO