Russians attack civilian tugboat in Odesa region: Two Azerbaijani citizens killed, two more hospitalised

Russia has launched another attack on civilian shipping in the Odesa region, killing two crew members.

The Ministry of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

The foreign-flagged tugboat Tedy was damaged in the strike.

It has been reported that two crew members, citizens of Azerbaijan, were killed.

Two other Azerbaijani citizens were injured and hospitalised.

Six crew members, also Azerbaijani citizens, received the necessary assistance at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

Watch more: Russia launched massive attack on Odesa: lorries were ablaze and there are power cuts. VIDEO

Russian threat

Russia continues to deliberately attack civilian vessels and Ukraine’s port infrastructure, posing a direct threat to Ukrainian and foreign seafarers.

"Ukraine records every such incident and continues to inform international partners about systematic Russian attacks on civilian shipping and transport infrastructure," the ministry added.

See more: One person has died and others have been injured in Odesa following morning attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO