Enemy has struck Odesa again: infrastructure has been damaged

On the afternoon of 12 September, the enemy launched yet another attack on Odesa.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Council, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

"The enemy has attacked the city again. Infrastructure has been damaged. We are looking into the details," said the head of the CMA.

There is currently no further information regarding the enemy attack.

Read more: In Odesa, TCR serviceman was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and torture

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that there had been a missile strike on Odesa: a high-rise block was damaged and 28 people were injured, including a five-month-old baby.

This news item will be updated