In Odesa, TCR serviceman was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and torture

In Odesa, a member of the TCR and SS was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for torturing and unlawfully abducting a man during mobilisation operations.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the judgement of the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa.

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The court established the circumstances of the man’s detention

According to the investigation, the incident took place on 2 May 2026. A group of TCR and SS staff detained the man without police involvement.

Tear gas was used against him, after which he was dragged into a car. During the journey to the recruitment centre, the victim was struck repeatedly in the torso.

According to the case file, the convicted man also kicked the victim several times to force him to disclose his ‘personal details’.

Watch more: TCR military personnel spray gas on children during mobilization of man in Dnipro: recruitment centre blames "inadequate civilians". VIDEO

The serviceman pleaded guilty

The court found the serviceman from the TCR and SS guilty of torture, as well as unlawful deprivation of liberty and abduction.

The charges relate to Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 1 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The serviceman pleaded guilty in court. On the basis of a plea agreement, the court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment.

He was also barred from holding positions in recruitment bodies.