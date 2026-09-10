Man pelts TCR vehicle with stones in Ivano-Frankivsk: Court gives him suspended sentence

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man pelted an official vehicle carrying servicemen from the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and a police officer conducting mobilisation-related measures with stones. The court sentenced him to two years of restriction of liberty but suspended the sentence.

The Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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The incident occurred in one of Ivano-Frankivsk’s residential courtyards. The man began throwing stones at the official vehicle, damaging its windscreen and bonnet.

At the time, a police officer and TCR and SS personnel conducting mobilisation-related measures were inside the vehicle.

During the court hearing, the man fully admitted his guilt and expressed remorse. He also voluntarily compensated for the damage caused.

The court sentenced him to two years of restriction of liberty but exempted him from serving the sentence with a one-year probationary period.

During this period, the convict must report regularly to the probation authority and notify it of any change in residence or employment.

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