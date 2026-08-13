Audi driver hits TCR serviceman in Lutsk during document check and flees: he has been detained

On 12 August, law enforcement officers in Lutsk detained a 40-year-old Audi driver who injured a serviceman from a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) during notification activities.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Volyn region police.

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According to the investigation, the incident occurred during a joint patrol by servicemen from the Lutsk TCR and SS and patrol police officers.

Details of the incident and driver’s detention

While performing their official duties of notifying citizens, the patrol officers and servicemen stopped an Audi driven by a local resident born in 1986.

"When his documents were being checked, he set the vehicle in motion and inflicted bodily injuries on the serviceman. The man continued driving and then fled in an unknown direction," the police said.

Read more: Man attacks TCR servicemen with knife in Volyn region: one serviceman in serious condition

With operational police units involved, law enforcement officers quickly established the driver’s escape route, located the concealed vehicle and detained him.

Criminal liability

Under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, investigators notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional battery or infliction of minor or moderate bodily injury on an official or a citizen performing a public duty in connection with their official activities).

The offence is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

See more: Man opened fire on military personnel at TCR in Odesa: four injured, shooter detained. VIDEO+PHOTO (updated)