Man attacks TCR servicemen with knife in Volyn region: one serviceman in serious condition

An armed attack was carried out in Novovolynsk, Volyn region, against a group of servicemen from the Volodymyr District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support, who were conducting notification activities jointly with National Police officers.

Operational Command West reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

According to Operational Command West, the incident occurred while the servicemen were performing their official duties in Novovolynsk.

"As a result of the attack, one serviceman sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and was hospitalised. His condition is currently assessed as serious, and doctors are providing the necessary care. The second serviceman sustained an injury to his arm. Following medical treatment, his condition is satisfactory," the command reported.

Police officers who were part of the joint patrol detained the attacker pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigative and procedural measures are currently underway to determine the legal classification of the offence.

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Servicemen’s combat experience

The command separately stressed that the attack had been committed against defenders of Ukraine whose health had been impaired on the front line.

"It is important to note that the servicemen performing duties as part of the notification group have combat experience. Before beginning their service at the TCR and SS, they were transferred there for health reasons... We strongly condemn any violence against veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war who, despite everything, continue to fulfil their duty to the Ukrainian people. We hope that the attacker will receive the most severe punishment and that society will unequivocally condemn the attack," Operational Command West noted.

The command added that it was open to full cooperation with the investigation and had appealed to the Representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in the Volyn region to help ensure a comprehensive and objective investigation into all the circumstances of the tragedy.

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