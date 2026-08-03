Man opened fire on military personnel at TCR in Odesa: four injured, shooter detained. VIDEO+PHOTO (updated)

In Odesa, an unknown individual opened fire on personnel from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre during during alerting events. Four servicemen were injured; the shooter is detained.

This was reported by the Odesa regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The incident took place on the evening of 2 August. It has been preliminarily established that whilst military personnel from the TCR were conducting public awareness drills, an unknown individual fired several shots from a pistol in their direction.

Four servicemen from the district TCR were injured and are receiving the necessary medical treatment.

The shooter is being sought

"Law enforcement officers are carrying out initial investigative measures, establishing all the circumstances of the incident and taking steps to locate and apprehend the shooter. The legal classification of the incident will be determined once all the circumstances have been established," the police said.

Video of the incident

Update

Later, the police reported that they had detained a 32-year-old man who had fired shots at employees of the RTCR and SS, presumably with a Flobert-caliber pistol.

In connection with this incident, police investigators entered the details into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which criminalizes the obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

The weapon will be sent for forensic examination.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The case is being handled by the Khadzhybei District Prosecutor’s Office in Odesa.

The Odesa TCR and SS confirmed an armed attack on military personnel while they were performing their official duties.

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