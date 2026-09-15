Censor.NET is celebrating its 22nd anniversary

On September 15, 2004, Censor.NET was launched. Look back at that year: TV channels were told what to show and what to keep quiet about. A presidential candidate was poisoned. Ahead lay the Maidan, which would come to be known as the Orange Revolution. Censorship reigned in the country - yet despite this, Yurii Butusov created a website free of it. And he named it "Censor.NET."

Over the past 22 years, we’ve lived through two revolutions and a war that continues to this day. There have been numerous attempts to shut down the site, block it, and take it down with cyberattacks. The attacks continue to this day, almost daily. But we’re still here, and you’re with us. Thank you for reading.

The Internet in 2004 was the era of dial-up, ICQ, and phones with screens that displayed just a few lines of text. To take a brief trip back to that era, we created the WAP portal wap.censor.net. Just text, ten news stories per page - just like you used to read on a Nokia via GPRS. It works on both old and modern phones.

Dig your old phone out of a drawer, go to wap.censor.net, and post a screenshot in the comments. Let’s recall those days together.