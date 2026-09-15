Ze-rats do not want to go to prison: Why Kravchenko fled like Yanukovych, and Yermak came up with an illness? / Uncensored. VIDEO

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines Ruslan Kravchenko’s biography, his political rise, and the Carthage case.

He was a prosecutor in the case against Viktor Yanukovych, headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the State Tax Service, and later became Prosecutor General and one of the most prominent personnel favourites of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government. Now, following the scandal surrounding the NABU and SAPO Operation Carthage, Kravchenko tendered his resignation and travelled abroad in an official vehicle, explaining the trip as a business trip.

How Ruslan Kravchenko’s career was built, why he did not pass the competition for NABU director, what scam call centres, Serhii Kropyva, Muse and the conflict with NABU and SAPO have to do with it, and why the story of Yanukovych’s former prosecutor suddenly began to strikingly resemble the stories of people he himself should have prosecuted.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more: Kravchenko’s departure and suspicion against Kryvonos: what is known so far?

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Read more: NABU will not announce any potential charges against former Prosecutor General Kravchenko, - Kryvonos