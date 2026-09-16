Deportation of 20,000 Ukrainian children has been officially confirmed, - Lubinets

The Russian state-owned company "Gazprom" financed the transport of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, during a meeting with Monaco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Isabelle Berro-Amadeu.

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He emphasized that there are approximately 20,000 officially confirmed cases of deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Russian businesses are also involved in this process. In particular, the Ukrainian side has stated that Gazprom financed the transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

"They are changing their names, dates of birth, and places of birth; forcing the Russian language on them; and recruiting them into 'Yunarmiya.' This is not an 'evacuation.' It is the systematic erasure of Ukrainian identity and the forced militarization of children," Lubinets said.

The Issue of Civilian Hostages

During the meeting, they also discussed Russia's unlawful detention of Ukrainian civilians.

This refers, in particular, to journalists, religious leaders, activists, and others who, according to Ukraine, are being persecuted because of their pro-Ukrainian stance or identity.

They also discussed the forced issuance of passports to Ukrainians in the occupied territories, the confiscation of property, and the settlement of these territories by Russian citizens.

Ukraine Calls for an Investigation into Attacks on Civilians

Lubinets also raised the issue of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and the use of drones against the civilian population.

In particular, the discussion focused on incidents that Ukraine refers to as "civilian safaris," in which Russian military personnel deliberately target civilians with drones.

The Ombudsman called on the Council of Europe to conduct a separate investigation into this practice and its possible connection to the training of Russian military personnel.

According to Ukrainian data, more than 265,000 war crimes have already been recorded in Ukraine.

Ukraine emphasized the need for Russia to be held accountable

During the meeting, the issue of establishing a Special tribunal to address crimes committed by the Russian Federation’s leadership was also raised.

Lubinec emphasized the need not only for international support but also for the creation of effective mechanisms to hold those responsible accountable.

This year, Monaco joined the international Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which, according to the Ukrainian side, currently has 51 members.