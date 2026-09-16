Russian forces attacked the "Kyiv–Mykolaiv" train: no casualties were reported, according to "Ukrzaliznytsia"
Russian occupiers attacked a train travelling from Kyiv to Mykolaiv this morning.
This was reported by the press office of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Today, train No. 122 from Kyiv to Mykolaiv came under attack. Thanks to an early warning from the Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring team, the locomotive and train crews, as well as the passengers, were evacuated," the statement reads.
No one was injured as a result of the Russian attack.
Bus transfers are currently being organised in conjunction with the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.
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