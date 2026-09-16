Western regions of Ukraine are suffering from record drought; country could face water shortage.

In the second half of September, parts of Ukraine may face a significant water shortage.

According to media reports, water levels in some rivers could drop to critically low levels, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

These include, in particular, the Dniester, the Syan, the Western Bug, and the Tisa. Low water levels may be due to a prolonged lack of precipitation and unfavorable hydrological conditions.

The risk is greatest in the western regions of Ukraine. Water shortages in reservoirs may be felt in the Lviv and Zakarpattia regions, as well as in parts of the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Volyn, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

At the same time, the extent of the consequences will depend on future precipitation levels and weather conditions. If rainfall remains insufficient, the period of low water levels may be prolonged.

For the public, this means they need to be more careful about how they use water resources, especially in regions where water levels have already approached long-term lows.

The water levels of rivers are also important for agriculture, industry, energy, and the health of natural ecosystems.

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