Fire broke out at ammunition factory in Slovakia

On Wednesday, 16 September, a fire broke out in Slovakia at a workshop belonging to ZVS Holding, a company that manufactures ammunition.

This is reported by Noviny, according to Censor.NET

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Possible cause of the fire

According to a spokesperson for the MSM Group, which owns this holding company, the fire broke out on the roof of the building whilst renovation work was being carried out by a contractor.

Thick black smoke could be seen from several parts of the town. The local authorities urged residents of Snina, which is close to the scene of the fire, not to open their windows, not to switch on their air conditioning and to stay away from the scene of the incident.

MSM Group is part of the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) owned by billionaire Michal Strnad. ZVS Holding specialises in the production of large- and medium-calibre ammunition for tanks, artillery and missile systems, as well as in the production of mortar rounds.

There were no casualties

CSG spokesperson Andrej Čirtek told the publication Novinky that a fire at the MSM Group’s production site was discovered at 12:00.

"A fire broke out on the roof of the building whilst it was being renovated by an external contractor," he said.

He said that all staff had been evacuated immediately and no one had been injured. The fire was brought under control after two hours, and fire-fighting operations continued at the scene in collaboration with the fire service, the spokesperson added.

"Following the incident, production at the affected facility has been temporarily suspended. The extent of the damage and the causes of the fire are yet to be assessed and determined. We will not comment on these matters in further detail until the investigation has been completed. The company is cooperating fully with the fire service and the relevant authorities," concluded Chirtek.