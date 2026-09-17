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News captured occupiers Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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"Stugna" special forces from Defence Intelligence stormed Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia and took occupiers prisoner. VIDEO

Special forces from the ‘Stugna’ unit of the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence carried out a series of assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector and took Russian occupiers prisoner.

According to Censor.NET, the results of the operation were reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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"Stugna" fighters, who are part of the "Timur Special Unit", operated in designated sectors of the front line. Ukrainian special forces drove Russian troops from their occupied positions and regained control of key settlements.

Footage released shows Ukrainian fighters carrying out assaults, clearing positions and taking Russian soldiers prisoner.

Watch more: 6th SOF Rangers Regiment raids Russian rear: two occupiers eliminated, two captured. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12520) special forces (178) Zaporizhzhia region (2378) Captives (775) Defense Intelligence (600)
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