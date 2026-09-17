"Stugna" special forces from Defence Intelligence stormed Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia and took occupiers prisoner. VIDEO
Special forces from the ‘Stugna’ unit of the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence carried out a series of assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector and took Russian occupiers prisoner.
According to Censor.NET, the results of the operation were reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
"Stugna" fighters, who are part of the "Timur Special Unit", operated in designated sectors of the front line. Ukrainian special forces drove Russian troops from their occupied positions and regained control of key settlements.
Footage released shows Ukrainian fighters carrying out assaults, clearing positions and taking Russian soldiers prisoner.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password