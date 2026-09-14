6th SOF Rangers Regiment raids Russian rear: two occupiers eliminated, two captured. VIDEO
Service members of the 6th Rangers Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) eliminated two Russian troops and captured two more during a raid behind enemy lines.
Censor.NET reports that the special forces group conducted a raid on one of the operational axes of the front and infiltrated an area where Russian personnel were moving and concentrating.
After detecting the enemy, the special forces conducted an assault. During the firefight, two Russian troops were captured, while two others who offered armed resistance were eliminated.
Ukrainian troops also seized the enemy’s communications equipment and documents.
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