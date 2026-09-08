SHADOW PACK SOF operators ambush enemy and take control of enemy-held area: 2 occupiers eliminated, 1 captured. VIDEO
On one of the operational axes, the enemy attempted to establish a foothold, creating conditions for a further build-up of personnel and offensive operations.
As Censor.NET reports, SHADOW PACK operators from the "Alpha" group of the 3rd Special Operations Forces (SOF) Regiment infiltrated the area, established surveillance, identified the enemy’s route, and set up an ambush.
During the ensuing engagement, two occupiers were eliminated, and one seriously wounded soldier was captured.
During questioning, the prisoner confirmed the group’s composition and the circumstances of the engagement. According to him, he is a serviceman of the 145th Marine Battalion and a native of Dunaivtsi, Khmelnytskyi region.
After inspecting the bodies, the operators collected documents, radios, and weapons samples. The area was handed over to a friendly unit.
Throughout the mission, the group maintained constant communication with headquarters, which provided it with the necessary assets and coordinated its actions. During the engagement, the unit’s UAV operators also provided fire support using FPV drones and heavy bomber drones.
The mission was accomplished: the area was brought under control, and the enemy was prevented from advancing further.
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