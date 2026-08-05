Marines of 36th Separate Marine Brigade thwart staged Russian video about "capture" of settlement in Donetsk region and take two occupiers with tricolor prisoner. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi thwarted another attempt by the Russian occupiers to produce a propaganda video purporting to show an advance in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, two Russian service members were ordered to reach the entrance sign in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and film staged footage with the Russian tricolor to pass it off as the "capture" of the settlement.

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However, the occupiers failed to carry out their plan. Ukrainian marines detected the sabotage group in time, after which both Russians were taken prisoner without completing their assigned task.

The 36th Brigade noted that the Russian military had once again attempted to use an information and psychological operation to manufacture a fake "victory." However, instead of producing a propaganda story, the operation ended with two more prisoners being added to Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool.

"Ukrainian land is no place for Russian fairy tales! We are thwarting yet another enemy information and psychological operation," the Ukrainian marines added in the post accompanying the video.

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