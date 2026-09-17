Russia attacked Odesa: six people injured, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 17 September, Odessa came under attack from Russian forces. A high-rise residential block was damaged as a result of the strike

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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As of 01:54, three people are known to have been injured, including a four-year-old child. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to the Odesa City Military Administration, a 19-storey residential block was damaged as a result of the night-time attack. Flats on the 14th to 16th floors have been destroyed.

Emergency and utility services are working at the scene. An emergency operations centre has been set up to assist residents.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Update

As of 7:00 a.m., a 19-story residential building in the city had been damaged, and one private residential house had been destroyed, while another had been damaged. Outbuildings were also damaged.

Six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack. Among them are two children.

Initial consequences