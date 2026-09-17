Defense Forces have received over million UAVs and pieces of equipment via DOT-Chain Defence since beginning of year, - Ministry of Defense

Drone Industry

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have received more than one million drones and other equipment through the DOT-Chain Defense digital marketplace.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The IT system allows military personnel to independently select, using public funds, the equipment that the government will provide them with.

As of September, the Ministry of Defense’s DOT Defense Procurement Agency had supplied 1,001,782 items worth 71.1 billion hryvnia through DOT-Chain Defense, including:

According to Mstislav Banik, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense, the units choose for themselves what they need. The government covers the costs and handles the red tape.

Read more: Military receives over million drones through DOT-Chain Defence in year – Defence Ministry

"DOT-Chain Defense is a key component of military logistics, which we are also developing. We’re seeing positive momentum: from just a few items to over 1,000 types of weaponry. We’re continuing to work on expanding the platform’s capabilities so it can be even more useful to the military. In particular, we’ve already added ammunition and a drone builder. There’s more to come," he added.

Equipment from 300 Ukrainian manufacturers is on display

As of today, the platform features more than 1,200 items of weapons and military equipment from 300 Ukrainian manufacturers. The average time from placing an order for in-stock items to the military’s actual receipt of the equipment is just 8 days.

It is noted that supplying the National Rescue Corps (NRC) to the military remains a top priority. It is the NRC that is carrying out an increasing number of dangerous logistics and evacuation missions—since the beginning of the year, the NRC has carried out more than 112,000 missions on the front lines in place of Ukrainian troops.