Russians destroyed Epicentr in Kharkiv: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked an Epicentr store in Kharkiv with a jet-powered Shahed drone in the morning. The building sustained extensive damage and caught fire.

As reported by Censor.NET, the regional prosecutor’s office said this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary information, the enemy used a jet-powered Geran-4 UAV

A 65-year-old employee of the shopping centre was injured. Doctors diagnosed the woman with an acute stress reaction.

The building sustained extensive damage and a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Epicentr has previously come under Russian attack

This is not the first attack by Russian forces on Epicentr in Kharkiv. On 27 August 2026, one person was killed, and five others were injured in a strike on the shopping centre.

Following the latest attack, rescuers and other emergency services continue to work at the scene. They are dealing with the aftermath of the strike and the fire.

See more: SSU has exposed GRU agent who enlisted in Armed Forces of Ukraine and was spying in Kharkiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack













