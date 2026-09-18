SSU and National Police have uncovered further six schemes to evade mobilisation in various regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police have dismantled six new schemes to evade mobilisation in various regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

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Details

Following comprehensive operations, 11 organisers of these schemes were arrested; for sums of up to 25,000 US dollars, they had helped conscripts avoid conscription through forged documents or by smuggling them illegally abroad.

In Kyiv, SSU cyber experts uncovered the organiser of a large-scale scheme to illegally ‘reserve’ potential conscripts through a network of fictitious IT companies operating across Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator, together with her accomplices, employed draft dodgers at bogus companies and subsequently arranged for them to be granted a ‘deferment’ from conscription.

In the Lviv region, the Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit exposed the head of one of the district military registration and enlistment offices, who, in exchange for bribes, entered false information about draft dodgers into the ‘Oberig’ system.

It has been established that the official used his own electronic signature to certify false information in the register of conscripts, claiming that they had allegedly completed military service.

It has been documented that the suspect entered falsified information regarding 80 potential conscripts.

Also, in the Lviv region, two local residents were detained for organising a channel for the illegal departure of men of conscription age to the EU.

The perpetrators worked in tandem: one sought out ‘clients’, briefed them and coordinated their arrival at an agreed location near the border, whilst his accomplice showed them escape routes across mountainous terrain to the border.

The cost of the ‘transfer’ ranged from 14,000 to 25,000 US dollars.

In the Odesa region, SBU counter-intelligence officers exposed a local dealer who was helping draft dodgers avoid mobilisation on the basis of forged medical certificates.

For 16,000 US dollars, he promised conscripts that he would use his personal connections at a local hospital to secure ‘serious’ diagnoses and fictitious disability categories for them without them actually undergoing medical examinations.

In addition, in the Ternopil region, military counter-intelligence and Security Service investigators put a stop to the unlawful activities of the head of a local medical advisory commission and four of his accomplices.

The suspects produced forged medical reports for the relatives of conscripts, claiming that they suffered from serious illnesses and required constant care.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a trafficker was detained who, for 15,000 euros, was smuggling conscripts into a neighbouring EU country.

The suspect drove his clients to the border in his own car and instructed them on how to cross it on foot outside the designated border crossing points.

The detainees have now been notified of the charges against them under several sections of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a state of emergency);

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a state of emergency, committed by a group of persons acting in concert).

Parts 1 and 3 of Article 332 (unlawful smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

Article 366(1) (forgery in the course of official duties);

Article 362(3) (unauthorised actions involving information processed in electronic computers, automated systems or computer networks, or stored on data storage media, committed by a person authorised to access such information);

Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence).

The suspects face up to nine years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

















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