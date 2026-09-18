Protecting rights of national minorities could become one of priorities of "Carpathian Initiative," - Romanian President Dan

One of the priorities of the "Carpathian Initiative" could be the protection of the rights of national minorities.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Dan noted that the "Carpathian Initiative" promotes regional integration, good-neighborly relations, cohesion, and coordination.

He noted that the Carpathian countries must cooperate more effectively to build roads and border crossings, strengthen energy ties, promote tourism and economic and cultural exchanges, protect the environment, and attract investment.

Read more: Hungary has agreed to start of Ukraine’s negotiations with EU following agreement on protection of national minorities, – Magyar

European Integration

Furthermore, he said that Romania is a staunch supporter of the European path, and the "Carpathian Initiative" could serve as an additional tool for the European integration of candidate countries.

Protection of the rights of national minorities

"Last but not least, this format can harness the region’s linguistic and cultural richness by making the protection of national minorities’ rights a priority," he stressed.

Read more: Ukraine and Hungary reach agreements on expanding rights of Hungarian minority, Magyar says