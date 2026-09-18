Foreign volunteers eliminate occupiers who were "looking" for them near Kupiansk: "Well? ’Khartiia’ is here, and where are you, f#ggots?". VIDEO 18+

Fighters from the Strike Groups Company (R.U.G) of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Khartiia 2nd Corps have released footage showing the bodies of Russian assault troops killed in the Kupiansk direction.

The Russians filmed themselves on their phones looking for members of the unit but were killed first, Censor.NET reports.

The opening footage comes from the phone of one of the killed occupiers. It shows two Russian soldiers moving near Ukrainian positions and confidently calling out the unit’s name: "Khartiia! Is anyone here? Looks like they’re not here."

Read more on our Telegram channel

Their confidence did not last long: foreign volunteers serving with Khartiia quickly tracked down and killed the Russian soldiers.

The Ukrainian fighters later filmed a response beside the bodies:

"RUG Khartiia is here. Where are you, f#ggots?" one of the Ukrainian fighters says to the killed Russians.

Watch: Fighters from the 23rd Assault Regiment of the "Charter" Corps’ R.U.G. unit have liberated a further 4 km² of territory in the Kupiansk district. VIDEO

According to available information, the killed Russian soldiers belonged to the 121st Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian army’s 68th Division. Khartiia’s foreign volunteers filmed the footage of the killed Russian group on September 18, 2026.

Watch more: Paratroopers from 77th Brigade destroyed more than 20 Russian FPV ambushes in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewers with a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Assault on hospital and 95 days on front line: "Skelia" fighters recount battles in Kupiansk. VIDEO