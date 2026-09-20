Sybiha discussed speeding up signing of Drone Deal in Iceland

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, made his first bilateral visit to Iceland, where, amongst other things, he discussed with the Icelandic Foreign Minister, Torgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, speeding up the signing of the Drone Deal.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What they talked about

Sybiha noted that he had held productive talks with his Icelandic counterpart.

In particular, he briefed her on the situation in Ukraine, the Russian aggression, the blockade in the Black Sea and the ongoing efforts to achieve peace.

The ministers also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Iceland and agreed to speed up preparations for the signing of the Drone Deal between the two countries.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine is ready to share its experience of protecting critical infrastructure with Iceland.

The parties also discussed ways of deepening practical cooperation between Ukraine and the Joint Expeditionary Forces.

"In the run-up to the week of high-level meetings at the UN General Assembly, we coordinated our positions on the most pressing international issues. We paid particular attention to Russia’s destabilising actions in Europe and ways to counter them," the minister said.

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Support for Ukraine

"Energy security remains a critical issue as we head into winter – and I am grateful to Iceland for its willingness to continue providing this vital support. I thanked Minister Gunnarsdóttir for her strong personal commitment, for championing our joint initiatives at every international forum, and for Iceland’s consistent and sincere support for Ukraine," added Sybiha.