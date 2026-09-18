63 countries supported IAEA resolution calling for withdrawal of Russian personnel from ZNPP

At the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference, 63 countries supported a resolution on nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha.

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The document provides, in particular, for the withdrawal of unauthorised Russian military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station and the restoration of Ukraine’s full sovereign control over the plant.

The resolution provides for the withdrawal of Russian personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to Sybiha, the adopted document reaffirms the need to comply with international law and ensure nuclear safety.

It specifically mentions the need to withdraw unauthorised Russian military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as the return of the plant to Ukraine’s full sovereign control.

49 countries and the EU have called for the release of Ukrainian ZNPP workers

Sybiha also reported that 49 states and the European Union had endorsed a joint statement calling for the immediate release of detained Ukrainian workers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to the minister, among them are Serhii Korzh, who, according to his information, has been held captive since 2022, as well as Serhii Poting and Ruslan Lavryk. Sybiha stated that they had been subjected to torture, have serious health problems and require medical assistance.

Read more: Nuclear and radiation safety at ZNPP is in critical state, - Energoatom

The Foreign Minister emphasised that these specialists possess the necessary expertise for the safe operation of the nuclear power station.

"They must not be used as bargaining chips in Russia’s war against Ukraine," Sybiha said.

The IAEA continues to identify risks to nuclear safety

The Zaporizhzhia NPP remains under Russian control, whilst the IAEA continues to monitor the situation at the plant. In September, the agency reported serious risks associated with the unstable power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Following a power cut lasting almost three weeks, the external power supply was restored after a local ceasefire was declared to allow repair work to take place.

Sybiha stated that the occupation and militarisation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as the detention of its staff, pose nuclear safety risks that extend beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Read more: Russia is attempting to Russify IAEA and is tightening information blockade on Enerhodar, - Defence Intelligence