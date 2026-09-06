Nuclear and radiation safety at ZNPP is in critical state, - Energoatom

"Energoatom" emphasizes the critical state of nuclear and radiation safety at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

This is mentioned in the company's statement, according to Censor.NET.

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The company noted that on September 5, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced a local ceasefire to restore external power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which had been cut off since August 20. At that time, the plant lost connection with the Ukrainian power grid for the 27th time since the start of the full-scale invasion and switched to operating on diesel generators.

Critical Threat

"Energoatom" emphasizes that the current situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant indicates a systematic undermining of the fundamental principles of nuclear safety.

Emergency diesel generators are used by the occupiers as primary power sources under non-design conditions. Due to the prolonged and continuous operation of the generators, there is an increased risk of common-cause failure—one of the most critical threats to nuclear power plant safety.

Constant cyclic starts and switching under load significantly increase the likelihood of a failure in the starting control system.

Even though all the units are in "cold shutdown" mode, a power outage poses a risk of losing control over key safety systems, spent nuclear fuel storage pools, and operational parameters.

Read more: Quiet regime has been agreed near Zaporizhzhia NPP, - IAEA

Thus, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continues to operate under non-design conditions and in gross violation of the established limits and conditions for the safe operation of the reactor unit.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is to return to Energoatom's control

"Energoatom" emphasizes that only the complete withdrawal of Russian military and civilian personnel and the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the control of its licensed operator—Energoatom—can guarantee the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Restoring the main and backup power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid is key to ensuring the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.