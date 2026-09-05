Quiet regime has been agreed near Zaporizhzhia NPP, - IAEA

A local ceasefire has been implemented near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This will allow Ukrainian specialists to repair the damaged power line and restore the plant’s external power supply.

According to Censor.NET, the IAEA reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On August 20, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost contact with its last power line, the 330-kV "Ferosplavna-1" line. The line was damaged due to hostilities on the northern bank of the Dnipro River.

Since then, the plant has relied on emergency diesel generators to provide cooling for the six reactors and the spent nuclear fuel pools.

According to the IAEA, diesel fuel reserves at the plant are dwindling. If the external power supply is not restored or additional fuel is not delivered, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could face a complete power outage within a few days.

Ukrainian specialists will begin repairs

Under the temporary ceasefire, Ukrainian experts are set to begin repairs on the damaged line once the area has been cleared of mines.

IAEA representatives will monitor the work as it is carried out.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that both sides had cooperated constructively with the agency to ensure nuclear safety.

According to him, this is already the seventh local ceasefire that he has managed to negotiate in order to carry out necessary work and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident during the war.

Read more: 27th blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP: plant operates on generators