27th blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP: plant operates on generators

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has once again lost its external power supply.

Energoatom reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is noted that this is already the 27th blackout at the station since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply for the fifteenth time this year: backup diesel generators automatically kicked in to keep critical safety systems running," the statement said.

Why is this dangerous?

"Energoatom" emphasized that regular blackouts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cause equipment wear and tear and increase safety risks. Frequent activation of diesel generators leads to faster equipment degradation.

Read more: ZNPP has already experienced 26 blackouts: this wears out equipment and increases safety risks, - Energoatom