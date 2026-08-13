ZNPP has already experienced 26 blackouts: this wears out equipment and increases safety risks, - Energoatom

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has already experienced 26 blackouts since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 14 of which occurred in just the first eight months of 2026.

This was reported by "Energoatom," according to Censor.NET.

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The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is deteriorating

As noted, every loss of external power causes the plant to switch to backup power sources and creates additional risks to nuclear and radiation safety.

"The situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP is deteriorating; we are seeing a decline in the condition of the equipment. Of particular concern is the condition of the diesel generator sets. Frequent short-term activations place a significant strain on the equipment, leading to wear and tear," said Pavlo Kovtonyuk, head of "Energoatom."

Read more: Fire breaks out two kilometres from ZNPP

Occupation Administration

The company emphasized that the frequent switches to backup power and the increasing load on the equipment are a direct result of the unprofessionalism of the occupying administration, which fails to ensure proper operation of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

"The return of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the full control of Ukraine and its legitimate operator—JSC "NAEK "Energoatom"—is the sole and essential condition for the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," Energoatom added.