Fire breaks out two kilometres from ZNPP

The actions of Russian forces caused a fire on the premises of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, located near the nuclear power plant.

As reported by Censor.NET, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

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Fire near strategic facility

The agency said the fire broke out at the occupied Zaporizhzhia TPP, located approximately two kilometres from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The fire was attributed to the occupiers’ failure to comply with fire safety regulations and the destruction of the emergency response system.

"The Russian occupiers’ irresponsible attitude towards fire safety regulations and the complete destruction of the emergency preparedness and response system led to the outbreak of the fire," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

The Zaporizhzhia TPP is one of the largest thermal power plants in Europe. It consists of several generating units of varying capacity and operates primarily on coal. The plant is also important to the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as it provides backup power for its systems.

Read more: ZNPP experiencing internet and water supply disruptions – IAEA

Safety risks and condition of facilities

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate stressed that despite the incident, no changes in radiation levels had been recorded at the Zaporizhzhia NPP or within its monitoring zone.

Fires near the nuclear power plant have become a regular occurrence during the occupation. In August 2023, dry reeds caught fire on the site of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, while in August 2024, a fire broke out at a facility belonging to the plant’s water management system.

The agency stressed that such incidents demonstrate the occupiers’ inability to ensure the proper safety of energy facilities. This is leading to their gradual destruction and deterioration.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported recent disruptions to internet connectivity and water supplies at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, creating additional risks to the plant’s safe operation.

Read more: Ukrainian drones halted ZNPP connection to Russian power grid – Greenpeace